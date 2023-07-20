scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World Aquatics C'ships: Paltrinieri anchors Italy to mixed open water relay gold in swimming

By Agency News Desk

Fukuoka (Japan), July 20 (IANS) Former Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri anchored Italy to the mixed 4x1500m open water relay title at the World Aquatics Championships, here on Thursday.

Paltrinieri, the men’s 1,500m gold winner at the 2016 Rio Olympics, swam a sizzling leg to bring Italy home in one hour, 10 minutes and 31.20 seconds.

The victory ruined Germany’s clean sweep of all five open water gold medals. Paltrinieri, 28, thus claimed his sixth gold and 14th medal of any color across six World Championships, Xinhua reported.

“We are really happy about this performance,” Paltrinieri said. “It was a great race for every one of us. We really wanted to win, so it was our first time on the top of the podium in the relay.”

“The race was a little bit more difficult today because of the sea. It was a little bit wavy but anyway, we trained for that all year long. So we were prepared to swim in any condition,” he added.

Hungary finished second in 1:10:35.30, and Australia settled for bronze in 1:11:26.70.

Germany, led by women’s double gold winner Leonie Beck, finished fourth in 1:11:26.90.

Florian Wellbrock, who won both men’s 5km and 10km events, did not feature in the relay race.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Stanford University prez resigns after probe finds manipulations in research
Next article
Kamal Haasan greets his fans ahead of SDCC appearance
This May Also Interest You
News

Kamal Haasan greets his fans ahead of SDCC appearance

Technology

Stanford University prez resigns after probe finds manipulations in research

Technology

Indian smartphone market to touch $42 bn in sales despite poor 2023 1st half

News

Bollywood demands justice for Manipur horror

News

Kalki Koechlin on 'Made In Heaven': Looking forward to delve deeper into lives of these complex characters

News

Ankit Bathla: Balancing 'Kundali Milan' shoot, entrepreneurship is challenging

News

Ajay, Kajol's son Yug makes rare appearance at airport

Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Ve Kamleya Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

News

Seeking 'something substantial' after 'Bholaa', Arpit Ranka to play an antihero in 'Tavvai'

Technology

Google in talks with journalists to help them write news stories via AI tool

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar bites Abhishek Malhan’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’

News

‘Joker’ financier Bron Studios files for bankruptcy

News

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

News

Vansh Luthra to share screen with Emmy winner Jeremy Piven in 'The Performance'

Technology

Microsoft Teams getting AI-powered makeup filters

Technology

Manage risks associated with AI to boost $5 trillion economy goals: Experts

Technology

Krafton unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India Series with prize money of Rs 2 cr

Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Swiatek lead entry lists; Djokovic set to return to Flushing Meadows first time since 2021

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US