World champion Dive named top seed for Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) World Champion Sandeep Dive of India has been given the top billing in the Rs 7 lakh prize-money Maharashtra Open Carrom Challenger, organized by Maharashtra Carrom Association (MCA) and scheduled to commence here from Tuesday.

Former World Champions Prashant More (India) is seeded second, Yogesh Pardeshi (India) is the third seed followed by R.M. Shankara (India) as the fourth seed. Mohammad Ghufran is seeded fifth. International players Mohd Moontasir and Ibrahim Ali, both challengers from Maldives are the sixth and seventh seeds while Sri Lanka’s Shaheed Hilmy is the eighth seed.

A total of 503 top-quality carrom players from 18 states across the country and overseas have confirmed their participation in this inaugural edition of this event, which consists of a men’s singles event.

The winner of this challenger competition will be presented with a handsome champion’s prize of Rs 1.50 lakh and a trophy. The runner-up will pocket a prize of Rs one lakh and a trophy. The Third place winner will receive a prize of Rs 75,000 and the fourth-placed winner will be awarded Rs 50,000. The four losing quarter-finalists will be awarded Rs 25,000 each.

In addition, cash prizes will be given to the players reaching the round of 32. Players will also receive an award of Rs 1000 for each White Slam or Black Slam in the first round and Rs 2000 for each White Slam and Black Slam from the semifinal round.

Seedings: 1. Sandeep Dive (India), 2. Prashant More (India), 3. Yogesh Pardeshi (India), 4. R.M. Shankara (India), 5. Mohammad Ghufran (India), 6. Mohd Moontasir (Maldives), 7. Ibrahim Ali (Maldives), 8. Shahid Hilmy (Sri Lanka).

