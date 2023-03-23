scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World No. 1 Swiatek takes a break due to injury

By News Bureau

Warsaw, March 23 (IANS) World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has informed that she will miss the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup due to a rib injury brought about by an episode of coughing.

Last season, the 21-year-old lifted the trophy in Miami after beating Naomi Osaka in the final, but the Pole said she won’t defend her title, a Xinhua report said.

“After Doha I was struggling with a strong infection. I was allowed to play, but a strong episode of coughing led to a rib injury. We were trying to handle it and continuing to play as long as it was safe for me,” Swiatek wrote in a statement released on Wednesday night.

“We were analyzing the data in recent days and my doctor prepared my diagnosis. Unfortunately, I’m still feeling a lot of discomfort and pain and I can’t compete. I need to take a break to recover. I have to pull out of the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup,” she added.

It’s not known when Swiatek will return to the tennis court. “It depends on my process of recovery and the recommendation of my medical team,” the tennis player explained.

The WTA ranking leader admitted that she is facing difficult moments.

“It’s a truly difficult call not to play in Miami and Billie Jean King Cup, but health is the most important. Time to accept it and get well as soon as possible,” the Pole concluded.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
New Mexico boss Cocca eyes attacking football
This May Also Interest You
Sports

New Mexico boss Cocca eyes attacking football

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day

Health & Lifestyle

4 persons booked for killing Unani doctor in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Tanzania records 60 cases of cholera in four regions

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya heightens surveillance after outbreak of Marburg in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Assam's publicity blitzkrieg in Delhi to take Bihu to world stage

Health & Lifestyle

Germany's BioNTech to set up centre in Israel to develop medicine, vaccines for cancer

Sports

Hockey India Junior Men Zonal: Punjab beat Delhi

Sports

Four Indians confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar help Australia beat India by 21 runs, take series 2-1 (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Partnerships are crucial and we failed to do that today, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Spain midfielder Zubimendi feels happy at Real Sociedad

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

Raj: Health services hit as docs go on strike against Right to Health Bill

Health & Lifestyle

Medics in J&K perform emergency operation amid strong quake tremors

Sports

Anirudh Thapa strikes in India's win over Myanmar in Tri-Nation opener

Sports

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer doubtful for participation in first half of tournament

Sports

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer announces retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US