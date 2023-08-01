scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World University Games: Team India continues its strong showing in Shooting

By Agency News Desk

Chengdu, Aug 1 (IANS) ‘Amazing’ is the only buzzword that can be used to describe the performance of Indian University Shooters in the ongoing World University Games, here.

Indian university team netted four more medals from shooting on Tuesday, maintaining its fourth position in the medal tally with a total of 21 medals (11 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze).The shooting sport events of the Chengdu 2023 FISU World University Games are held from July 29 to August 2 at Chengdu Shooting Sport School, and a total of 18 gold medals are awarded.

The first medal on Day four of the World University games came from shooting for the 10m Air Pistol Team Men finals when the Indian University Team, represented by Varun Tomar, Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain bagged bronze. Korea secured gold and China secured silver in the event.

In the Shooting – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women, Indian university shooters made a clean sweep by securing gold and silver medals. Sift Kaur Samra (India) and Ashi Chouksey (India) claimed gold and silver medals, cornering Zeru Wang from the host China to accept the bronze medal.

Indian Women shooters continued their dominance in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women by clinching gold. The Indian University Team, represented by Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey and Sift Kaur Samra defeated host China in the finals. Bronze was claimed by the Czech Republic.

Team Indian Universities started its athletic stint today at the Shuangliu Sports Centre Stadium. In Shot Put Women, Shiksha (India) qualified for finals with a performance of 14. 4 meters whereas the favorite Nidhi Pawaiya failed to qualify for the finals. In the Long Jump Women, Bhavani Yadav Bagavathi (India) qualified for finals. In the 400 meters Hurdles (Women), Dhivya Jayaraam qualified for the semi-finals with a timing of 1:00.51. In the 100 meters Women Heats, Avantika Santosh Narale qualified for the semifinals.

Indian University Team for the Badminton Mixed Team Group C Match 10, India made an impressive win against Switzerland for 5-0. In the Mixed Team quarterfinal of L2 Match 2, India defeated Brazil 3-0.

The events scheduled for Wednesday for the Indian University team are Athletics, Badminton, Shooting, Swimming, Tennis, Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Volleyball.

–IANS

cs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Steve Jobs’ son starts $200 mn VC fund to find new cancer treatments
Next article
IND v WI, 3rd ODI: Kishan, Gill, Samson, Hardik fifties lift India to massive 351-5 against West Indies
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IND v WI, 3rd ODI: Kishan, Gill, Samson, Hardik fifties lift India to massive 351-5 against West Indies

Technology

Steve Jobs’ son starts $200 mn VC fund to find new cancer treatments

News

Ayushmann Khurrana lavishes praise on ‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ for critiquing ‘toxic masculinity’

Technology

Medical info on Google is latest, but ChatGPT is more reliable & accurate

News

Emiway x Swaalina's single 'Kudi' mixes fusion elements with romance

Health & Lifestyle

No shortage of HIV drug Dolutegravir: Mandaviya

News

‘MTV Roadies’: Piyu opens up on viral brawl between her and Priyanka

News

Gautum Gulati showcases depth of his acting chops in 'Badtameez' music video

Sports

Igor Stimac names 22-member squad for Asian Games men's football competition

Sports

Australian players make big moves in the ICC Women’s ODI Rankings after series win over Ireland

Sports

Ind vs WI, ODIs: 'Was there any pressure from broadcasters to put Rohit, Kohli in team?'

Sports

Ind vs WI: Kuldeep Yadav has got the clarity on what he needs to do, says Pragyan Ojha

News

'Dream Girl 2' trailer promises laugh-riot with Ayushmann Khurrana's 'assembled' avatar

Feature

Sudip Sharma to Reema Kagti: 7 small towns writers who took entertainment world by storm

Technology

Apple, Pixar, Adobe form Alliance for OpenUSD to boost next-gen AR

Technology

Dark Universe probing Euclid telescope takes first test images

News

Asit Kumarr Modi on allegations by ‘TMKOC’ stars: ‘I have never done anything wrong’

Health & Lifestyle

Vegetarians at 50% more risk of hip fracture than meat eaters: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US