WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals surge to top of the table with dominant 9-wicket win over Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Powerful knocks from Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey helped Delhi Capitals boss a chase of 110 from start to finish to defeat Mumbai Indians by nine wickets in Match 18 of Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr. D.Y Patil Stadium on Monday.

After a stellar performance by their bowlers restricted Mumbai to a below-par 109/8, Delhi chased down the target in just nine overs. Finishing the chase off early has propelled them to the top of the points table and go past Mumbai in terms of net run rate.

In chasing 110, Meg and Shafali dealt exclusively in boundaries, bringing up a half-century mark in just four overs. Meg began with a drive past mid-off and brought out her trademark square cut against Nat Sciver-Brunt in the opening over.

Shafali was in a cat-and-mouse battle with Issy Wong in the second over, but managed to pull, chip and drive to take three boundaries. Nat came under more attack as Meg and Shafali took a four each through the leg side.

While Meg got a four off Saika Ishaque through a misfield by point, Shafali danced down the pitch to loft over mid-off, before driving between extra cover and mid-off to make it three boundaries off the fourth over.

Shafali welcome Hayley Matthews with a smack over deep mid-wicket for six in the fifth over. But on the third ball, Hayley had the last laugh by deceiving Shafali with flight and getting her stumped for 33.

Despite that setback, there was no stopping Delhi as Meg ended the Power-play with a superb wristy flick over deep mid-wicket for a six off Issy. Post Power-play, Alice Capsey upped the ante by hitting Hayley for sixes on both sides of ‘v’ and straight down the ground. In frustration, the off-spinner sent down a bouncer which evaded everyone and went for four byes.

Alice had more fun when she danced down the pitch to smash Saika down the ground for six at the start of the ninth over. She then cut hard through extra cover and got a boundary courtesy of a misfield, followed by smacking high over deep mid-wicket for six.

A fumble at the cover on the last ball of the over allowed Meg and Alice to go for the second run and complete a chase with 11 overs to spare, with the duo unbeaten on 32 and 38 respectively.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 109/8 in 20 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 26, Issy Wong 23; Marizanne Kapp 2-13, Shikha Pandey 2-21) lost to Delhi Capitals 110/1 in nine overs (Alice Capsey 38 not out, Shafali Verma 33; Hayley Matthews 2-27) by nine wickets

