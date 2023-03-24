scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72 not out propel Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz

By News Bureau

Navi Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt’s blistering half-century (72 not out off 38) propelled Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz in Eliminator of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Friday.

Dropped when she was on 6 by Ecclestone, Sciver-Brunt made UP Warriorz pay dearly. Apart from her, the likes of Amelia Kerr (29), Hayley Matthews (26), Yastika Bhatia (21) and Harmanpreet Kaur (14) got starts but couldn’t convert them into big innings for Mumbai.

UP Warriorz, who won the toss, were able to keep things in check for the first half of the game via their spinners. Apart from Sciver-Brunt, nobody was able to play big shots.

However, in the last five overs, Sciver-Brunt provided much-needed impetus to the innings and also got some good support by Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar (11 off 4).Mumbai erupted towards the end and smacked 66 runs in the last five overs to put up a stiff total of 182-4 in 20 overs.

Sophie Ecclestone, who bagged two wickets, was the most successful bowler for UP Warriorz.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 182/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 72 not out, Amelia Kerr 29; Sophie Ecclestone 2/39) vs UP Warriorz

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Farhan Akhtar all praise for Raj govt's film tourism policy
Next article
IPL 2023: Impact player rule should be a lot easier to handle in 20 overs, reckons Sai Kishore
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule should be a lot easier to handle in 20 overs, reckons Sai Kishore

News

Farhan Akhtar all praise for Raj govt's film tourism policy

Sports

Tri-nation football: Myanmar face stiff challenge against Kyrgyz Republic (preview)

News

‘Gaslight’ director Pavan Kirpalani says Sara and Saif do have similarities!

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-like virus in native UK bats raises spillover risk: Scientists

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in Karnataka cross 100 mark for 4 days, Health Dept concerned

Sports

Mitchell Marsh is coming into IPL 2023 in his best form: Ponting

News

Ellie Goulding releases new single 'By the End of the Night'

Sports

IPL 2023: We're really going to see the real Prithvi Shaw this season, says Ponting

Health & Lifestyle

Safety of painkillers for back pain 'uncertain': Study

News

Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers' cheered as they board flight

News

Rajit Dev: From being a dancer to a choreographer, I feel I have come a long way

News

Teaser for Malayalam movie ‘Live’ out; Mamta Mohandas reacts

News

Erica Fernandes on exploring opportunities in Dubai

News

'Taqdeer' from 'Coke Studio Bharat' showcases 'bait bazi'

Sports

Women's World Boxing Championships: India and China lead field in finals with four contenders each

News

Pradeep Sarkar's unfinished work: Life and death of Priya Rajvansh

News

Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri suffers brain aneurysm, undergoes surgery in UK

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US