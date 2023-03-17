WPL 2023: If I had hung in there for a little more time, we could've won the game, says Arundhati Reddy

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Delhi Capitals all-rounder Arundhati Reddy, who scored 25 runs off 17 balls and returned with figures of 1-25 with the ball in her teams 11-run defeat to Gujarat Giants in the Womens Premier League (WPL), rued her dismissal in the 18th over, saying she could have won the match if she had been at the crease for some more time.

“We thought we had a chance even when number 9 and number 10 batters came to the crease. I had a good partnership with Shikha Pandey. If I had hung in there for a little more time, we could’ve won the game,” Arundhati was quoted as saying in a release by the franchise on Friday.

Arundhati had shared a partnership of 35 off 21 balls with Shikha Pandey for the tenth wicket to give Delhi some hope of winning the match. But her dismissal meant Delhi were soon all out for 136 in 18.4 overs, in reply to Gujarat’s 147/4 in 20 overs.

“It’s disappointing for us. We took the game deep, but we couldn’t cross the line. We put up a good fight as a team and that’s the positive we’ll take from this game,” she added.

The fast-bowling all-rounder also said that the game against Gujarat allowed the middle and lower order to test their skills. “The top order has been performing consistently so it’s good that the middle and lower order got a chance to test themselves in this game.”

Arundhati said the team will look to put up a good performance in its next game to get a top-three finish in the points table and enter the playoffs.

“It’s important to stay calm and look to put up a good performance in our next game. We’ll forget about this game and start afresh in our next match.”

Delhi Capitals will be up against table toppers Mumbai Indians in their next game at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on March 20.

–IANS

nr/bsk