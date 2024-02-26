WPL 2024: Shafali back in form as Delhi Capitals hand UP Warriors 9-wicket defeat

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Spinner Radha Yadav claimed 4-20 and Marizanne Kapp took 3-5 while skipper Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals recovered from their opening game defeat to hand UP Warriorz a comprehensive 9-wicket defeat with 33 balls to spare in a Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

With left-arm spinner Radha Yadav claiming the wickets of Grace Harris (17), Kiran Navgire (10), Shweta Sehrawat (45) and Sophie Ecclestone (6) for 4-20 after Kapp had rattled the UP warriorz’s top order by claiming the wickets of Vrinda Dinesh (0), Tahlia McGrath (1) and skipper Alyssa Healy (13) within the first five overs.

UP Warriorz failed to recover from the early blows and despite a nearly run-a-ball 45 by Shweta Sehrawat (5×4, 1×6) were restricted to a paltry 119/9 in 20 overs after Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first.

Chasing a modest total of 120, Lanning struck 51 off 43 balls while opener Shafali Verma, recovered from recent setbacks to hammer an unbeaten 64 off 43 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes to raise 119 runs for the opening wicket partnership, virtually sealing the victory for Delhi Capitals, who had lost to Mumbai Indians in the WPl 2024 opener.

Lanning and Verma powered Delhi to 57 in the powerplay as the Capitals reached 50 runs off six overs. They took Delhi to 100 runs in 11.5 overs and Shafali Verma soon raced to her half-century in 36 balls, her innings studded with six fours and three sixes. Lanning soon completed her 50 in 42 balls, hitting six boundaries as they raised the 100 runs off their partnership off 71 balls.

Though Lanning was caught by Vrinda off Ecclestone, Delhi were virtually at the finish line by that time as UP Warriorz suffered their second successive defeat.

Brief scores:

UP Warriorz 119/9 in 20 overs (Shweta Sehrawat 45; Radha Yadav 4-20, Marizanne Kapp 3-5) lost to 123/1 in 14.3 overs (Meg Lanning 51, Shafali Verma 64 not out) by 9 wickets.

–IANS

bsk/