WSF, HFDC empower para-athletes to soar beyond limits under Project Wings initiative

By News Bureau

Nilokheri, Haryana, March 29 (IANS) WoMEN Sports Foundation (WSF), a non-governmental organisation, in collaboration with Haryana Forest Development Corporation (HFDC), presented 20 wheelchairs to para-athletes under the Project Wings initiative.

The equipment aids include 16 sports wheelchairs, four tricycles, and three complete cricket kits, enabling the para-athletes to enter national and international level championships with qualified equipment. WSF donated these equipment aids at an event held here.

The para-athletes had been struggling with self-customised wheelchairs, which were not qualified by sporting authorities, hindering their dreams of playing for the nation at national/international levels. With the donation of high-end and qualifying equipment aids, the para-athletes now have the necessary resources to fulfil their dreams.

While addressing the masses, Piyush Sachdeva, Chairman of WSF, said, “WSF organisation has been working on multi-purpose objectives for the past 11 years with sports and health being the major focus. WSF initiates Project Wings to help provide inspiration and necessary resources to the dreamers who are unable to fulfil their dreams due to a lack of resources. We aim to inspire the aspirants with this project and make the world a better place for everyone.”

Dharampal Gonder, MLA of Nilokheri and Chairman of HFDC, said, “I want to commend the actions of WSF and HFDC, who helped overcome this shortage of resources and helped the para-athletes to dream higher again. These para-athletes have been needing the sports wheelchair for quite some time now as they require it to qualify for the games, Project Wings has made this happen, and I cannot wait to see the heights these athletes will achieve now.”

Vineet Kumar Garg, MD of HFDC, said, “I commend WSF and HFDC’s initiative to help the para-athletes fulfil their dreams. Thank you for doing this for the heroes of our nation. It is my first time attending an event of this noble stature, and I feel privileged and honoured to have witnessed it.”

WSF aims to take this initiative at a pan-India level and help as many dreamers as possible. The organisation has always been associated with several noble initiatives, has continually worked from the grassroots level to higher up, and has been making a difference in society.

Piyush Sachdeva closed the event by saying, “All we want to do is provide necessary help to the people in need. This is the least anyone could do, help people around them at whatever scale feasible. And that is exactly what WSF aims to do, HELP.”

–IANS

cs

Shah Rukh Khan vs Virat Kohli Fan war over on Twitter takes an ugly turn; Fans trend #KohlifansownSRK
Mumbai Indians have given me opportunity to showcase myself in different avatar: Rohit Sharma
