scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTA Finals: Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka to set summit clash with Pegula

Swiatek of Poland defeated No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 WTA Finals, setting up a summit clash with Jessica Pegula.

By Agency News Desk
WTA Finals Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka to set summit clash with Pegula
WTA Finals Swiatek downs Aryna Sabalenka to set summit clash with Pegula _ pic courtesy news agency

Cancun (Mexico), Nov 6 (IANS) Worl no 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland defeated No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-2 WTA Finals, setting up a summit clash with Jessica Pegula. The 22-year-old Swiatek has dropped a total of only 19 games in Cancun, the fewest by any player to reach the WTA Finals championship match since Justine Henin in 2007.

She has now won a total of 67 matches this year, equaling her marvelous 2022 campaign.

The Pole is also the youngest player to reach the WTA Finals championship match since Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka in 2011.

If Swiatek wins Monday’s championship match against Pegula, she’ll regain the top spot she relinquished two months ago and finish as the year-end No.1 for the second straight time. If Pegula prevails, Sabalenka will finish on top for the first time in her career, WTA reports.

The semifinal between Sabalenka and Swiatek was suspended because of rain on Saturday, with Sabalenka serving down 2-1, 30-30, on serve.

The match resumed on Sunday, with 18 minutes elapsed and Sabalenka serving to level the first set at 2-all, 30-all. Swiatek needed only two points to break her serve, setting a tone for the rest of the match.

Swiatek secured the set with a precision backhand down the line that Sabalenka couldn’t quite track down, ultimately forcing her into a running forehand long.

The third game of the second set was a test of wills, won by Swiatek. She converted her fourth break point with another error from Sabalenka. Later, in the seventh game, Swiatek broke Sabalenka for the third time in the match before serving out the win.

–IANS

bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic beats Dimitrov for 40th Masters 1000 title
Next article
Amala Paul ties the knot with Jagat Desai: ‘Married to my divine masculine’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US