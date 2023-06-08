scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WTC Final: India stage fightback with four wickets as Australia reach 422/7 at lunch

By Agency News Desk

London, June 8 (IANS) After taking only three wickets on day one of World Test Championship final at The Oval, India staged a spirited fightback in the first session of second day’s play with four scalps, including of centurions Travis Head and Steve Smith, as Australia reached 422/7 in 109 overs at lunch, here on Thursday.

Though Australia are still ahead in the final as they amassed 95 runs in the morning session, they weren’t able to dominate thoroughly thanks to the Indian bowling line-up sticking to their plans of bowling on good areas.

India would want for their bowlers to continue doing the same in the second session on a pitch, where some deliveries misbehaved as sun shined bright, with Alex Carey and captain Pat Cummins unbeaten on 22 and 2 respectively at lunch.

The day began with Mohammed Siraj bowling two successive half-volleys to Smith, who flicked dazzlingly on both deliveries to reach his 31st Test hundred, also his seventh century in England.

On the other hand, Head reached his fourth 150-plus score in Tests with his trademark cut on the backfoot going for four off Mohammed Shami. When Siraj and Shami angled short balls towards him, Head was quick to pull easily for two boundaries.

India’s tactic to bowl short to Head gave them success finally in the 92nd over when he tried to shuffle across to use Siraj’s pace, but gloved the pull to KS Bharat, as the massive 285-run partnership for the fourth wicket came to an end with the left-hander making 163.

One brought two for India as Cameron Green fell after nicking to second slip taking a sharp catch in front of his face off Shami. Four overs later, they fetched more success as Smith chopped on his stumps off an outswinger from Shardul Thakur, falling for 121.

Amidst all this, Alex Carey found boundaries thrice, one of which came off a streaky inside edge. After Australia crossed 400-mark, Mitchell Starc was beaten by Siraj twice. He was then run-out while going for a quick single, thanks to substitute fielder Axar Patel’s sharp one-handed direct hit from mid-off.

Brief Scores: Australia 422/7 in 109 overs (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121; Shardul Thakur 2/83, Mohammed Shami 2/102) against India

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Joint Account’ – A story exceeding the boundaries of love & relationships
Next article
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati to get engaged tomorrow
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': 'This season will be raw, unfiltered just like me'

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root's tally for most Test centuries against India

Technology

Hyundai, Kia sued over car thefts that went viral on TikTok in US

News

Slayer guitarist Kerry King opens up on bandmate Jeff Hanneman's death

News

Rajshri Deshpande-starrer 'Privacy' heads to Bucheon International Film Fest

Sports

Liverpool complete signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton

News

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati to get engaged tomorrow

News

‘Joint Account’ – A story exceeding the boundaries of love & relationships

Technology

ChatGPT on iOS gets 'Drag and Drop' support

Health & Lifestyle

Three studies show walking & yoga can reduce cancer spread, recurrence

Sports

Europa Conference League: West Ham edged out Fiorentina in final, end 43-year title drought

Sports

La Liga: 10-year-old match-fixing scandal could cost Osasuna European spot

Technology

Adobe brings Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally

Sports

David Warner: I wasn’t challenged enough on my front-foot defence

News

Ezra Miller on 'The Flash': 'There's something really human about the story'

News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner with his parents

Sports

WTC Final: Former India, Australia cricketers criticize Ravichandran Ashwin's non-selection

Sports

Athletics: India's Jyothi wins silver; Amlan Borgohain bags bronze in Finland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US