WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe

By Agency News Desk
London, June 10 (IANS) Former Australia spinner Steve O’Keefe believes veteran left-handed opener David Warner has done enough for getting himself selected in the playing eleven for the highly-anticipated Ashes. Warner had come into the ongoing World Test Championship Final against India on the back of a lean run in the format. At The Oval, Warner looked solid before falling for 43 in the first innings, before being out for just one in the second innings.

“I think he’s done enough (for Ashes playing eleven selection). I think if they go on and win — which they should do from this position — you stick with him, at least for the first Test. There’s so much hype about how this is going to shape up,” O’Keefe was quoted as saying by SEN Radio.

Before the start of the WTC final against India, Warner had announced his wish to retire from Test cricket after playing in the Sydney Test against Pakistan in January 2024, while adding that he hoped to keep playing white-ball cricket for Australia until the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA.

“You’ve got to score runs. I’ve always said the (2024) World Cup would probably be my final game. I probably owe it to myself and my family – if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia – I can definitely say I won’t be playing that West Indies series.

If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then,” Warner had said in the run-up to the WTC final about his future.

In the WTC final, Australia are in a position of ascendancy over India, leading by 296 runs in the second innings after reaching 123/4 in 44 overs at stumps on day three.

Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne will resume his innings of 41 off 118 balls in day four’s play as Australia aim to set a stiff fourth-innings target for India.

