WWE champion Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passes away at 36

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The three-time WWE world champion Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36, WWE office chief content officer Triple H announced the news on social media platform X. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time,” Triple H wrote on X, formerly (Twitter).

However, the main cause of his death is yet to be known. According to wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, Wyatt got Covid earlier this year which exacerbated a heart issues and he suffered a heart attack and passed away on Thursday.

Wyatt is survived by his fiancee and former WWE ring announcer Joseann Offerman, their four children, brother Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda), and sister Mika.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining Superstar of his generation and accomplished many feats in WWE, including becoming WWE Champion in 2017,” WWE condoled the demise of the wrestler.

Wyatt had been out of action since late February with an illness and it was recently reported that he was getting closer to getting cleared with creative coming up with plans for him, according to Wrestling News.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, was among those paying tribute to the star.

“I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling.

“Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’,” Rock wrote on X.

As Bray Wyatt, he portrayed the villainous leader of a cult faction named The Wyatt family with Erick Rowan, Braun Strowman, and the late Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee).

–IANS

bc