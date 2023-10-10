scorecardresearch
'You have created history', PM tells Asian Games contingent

By Agency News Desk
New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the Asian Games contingent, which won a record 107 medals, including 28 gold, at the recently-concluded Asiad in Hangzhou, China, and said that the entire country is proud of their achievement as they have created history.

“The whole country is feeling proud of your (athletes’) performance in the Asian Games. I also thank the trainers and coaches of the athletes on behalf of the nation,” Modi said while interacting with the athletes at the Dhyan Chand stadium here.

He said India’s medal tally in the Asian Games is an indication of the country’s success.

“It is India’s best performance in Asian Games till date, and personally, I am satisfied that we are moving on the right track,” the Prime Minister said.

“Because of your hard work and achievements, there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country,” Modi added.

“I am proud that our ‘Nari Shakti’ performed very well in the Asian Games. It tells about the capability of the daughters of India,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that though there is no shortage of talent in the country, due to various obstacles, Indian athletes could not convert their efforts into medals.

This is the first time that India crossed the tally of 100 medals in Asian Games. India had won 70 medals at the Jakarta Games in 2018.

“In many events, decades long wait for a medal got over because of your efforts,” the Prime Minister said.

“In many disciplines, you not only opened an account but blazed a trail that will inspire a generation of youth,” he added.

Modi also gave credit to the Centre’s TOPS and Khelo India schemes as game-changers for the boost in medals tally.

“Our players are the ‘GOAT’, i.e., Greatest Of All Time, for the country,” Modi said.

He also urged the athletes to help in fighting drugs and in promoting the millets and POSHAN missions.

The Prime Minister assured the athletes that lack of money will never be a hindrance to their efforts.

“Our faith in the youth was the basis of the slogan ‘100 paar’, and you have lived up to that faith,” he concluded.

–IANS

