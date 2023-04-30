scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Yuvraj Singh wishes Rohit Sharma on his 36th birthday

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday posted a hilarious collage on Rohit Sharma’s 36th birthday.

Yuvi said that the Mumbai Indians skipper should be proud of how far he had come.

Rohit, who turned 36 on April 30, 2023, has been one of the key players in the Indian set-up for more than a decade.

“Happy birthday brothaman from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come. Hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love,” the ODI World Cup winner wrote on Twitter.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Salman Khan wanted to be a dad but Indian law didn't allow him
Next article
Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article per click: Musk
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Online used-vehicle retailer Vroom lays off 11% of workforce

Technology

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article per click: Musk

News

Salman Khan wanted to be a dad but Indian law didn't allow him

Technology

Chip-maker Qualcomm begins layoffs to support long-term growth

News

Denise Richards was 'heartbroken' after being trolled for her James Bond role

News

Jason Momoa shows off his bare butt in new workout video

Sports

Brighton thrash Wolves, Brentford break Forest's hearts in Premier League

Technology

Elon Musk isn't doing right for Twitter: Jack Dorsey

Sports

China's Jiang wins women's skeet shooting at shotgun World Cup in Cairo

News

Was fired from agency after refusing to strip for director offering Marvel role, says Matthew Lawrence

Sports

Italy wins both gold, silver in men's skeet shooting at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Sports

China's Chen, Lin take all titles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

Sports

Club Playoffs: Diego Mauricio's hat-trick helps Odisha FC win 3-1, qualify for AFC Cup Group Stage

News

Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in 'Gladiator 2'

Sports

ODI: Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pakistan victory vs New Zealand

Technology

Remitted money for overseas acquisitions, cross-border transactions duly vetted: Byju Raveendran

Sports

Barca, Real Madrid both win on Saturday in La Liga

Sports

Freiburg beat Cologne to put pressure on top three in Bundesliga

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US