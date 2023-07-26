scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes beat Cape Town Samp Army in Super Over

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 25 (IANS) The Harare Hurricanes showed nerves of steel in their game against the Cape Town Samp Army at the Harare Sports Club, as they won a very closely contested game via a Super Over.

The Hurricanes had S. Sreesanth defend 8 runs in the final over to take the game into the Super Over, where batters Mohammad Nabi and Donovan Ferreira kept a calm head to seal an important win.

Batting first, the Harare Hurricanes did not have the kind of start they would have hoped for. Robin Uthappa (0) and Regis Chakabva (0) were dismissed in the very first over and Evin Lewis (3) followed suit in the third, all falling to Sheldon Cottrell.

Donovan Ferreira was looking to keep the scoreboard moving at the other end, even though the wickets kept falling. Eoin Morgan (3), Mohammad Nabi (4) and Samit Patel (1) were the next to depart, even as Ferreira continued to pile on the runs from his end.

Ferriera soon completed his half-century and had support from Luke Jongwe in the second half of the innings. The duo went on to put on a 57-run stand for the seventh wicket, with Ferreira doing the majority of the heavy lifting.

His power-hitting abilities saw him hammer five sixes in the final over, as he finished unbeaten on 87, having smashed 8 sixes and six boundaries during his 33-ball stay in the middle. That helped the Hurricanes eventually get to 115/6.

In response, the Samp Army started with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Tadiwanashe Marumani, who put on a brisk 32-run opening stand. Both batters have been in good form in the tournament, but it was Marumani who was dismissed first for 10, after which Gurbaz and Bhanuka Rajapaksa took charge.

Gurbaz continued to entertain the crowd with a flurry of big hits, smashing six maximums while also piercing the field to pick up a couple of boundaries. However, after he got his half-century and the partnership with Rajapaksa reached 58, Gurbaz was cleaned up by Samit Patel for 56.

After that, Rajapaksa held up one end while the in-form Karim Janat took the attack to the Hurricanes’ bowling. Rajapaksa though was dismissed for 9 by Mohammad Nabi in the penultimate over, after which, S. Sreesanth struck with his first delivery, to clean up Janat for 16.

The eventful final over also saw Sreesanth run out Sean Williams with a brilliant piece of fielding, after which he kept it on the money, and took the game to a Super over, as the scores were tied after the final delivery. This was Sreesanth’s first game in the tournament.

In the Super Over, Karim Janat and Rahmanullah Gurbaz began proceedings for the Samp Army, and Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck by Nandre Burger off the second delivery while trying to attack.

Janat and Matthew Breetzke though added 6 more to the cause, asking the Hurricanes to chase down 8 to win. Donovan Ferreira and Mohammad Nabi kicked things off for the Hurricanes and held their nerve to eventually chase down the 8 runs without losing a wicket.

Brief Scores:

Harare Hurricanes 115/6 in 10 overs (Donovan Ferreira 87*, Luke Jongwe 10*; Sheldon Cottrell 3-2, Richard Ngarava 2-26) tied with Cape Town Samp Army 115/4 in 10 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 56, Karim Janat 16; Samit Patel 2-23, Sreesanth 1-5).

Super Over:

Cape Town Samp Army 7/1 in 1 over (Karim Janat 5*, Matthew Breetzke 1, Nandre Burger 1-7) lost to Harare Hurricanes 8/0 in 1 over (Mohammad Nabi 4*, Donovan Ferreira 2*; Peter Hatzoglou 0-8).

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SL v Pak: Rain restricts play to 10 overs; Pak score 33, lead by 12 runs
Next article
Ban on two drugs to save vultures agreed to by experts: Centre to Delhi HC
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Ban on two drugs to save vultures agreed to by experts: Centre to Delhi HC

Sports

SL v Pak: Rain restricts play to 10 overs; Pak score 33, lead by 12 runs

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Irfan Pathan opens up about mentoring young players during the league

Sports

UTT Season 4: Jeet shocks India No.1 Harmeet; Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Lithuania's Meilutyte wins world title again after 10 years (Ld)

Technology

New placenta on a chip model to address preeclampsia in pregnancy

Technology

Covid can cause bone loss, higher fracture risk: Study

Sports

Football: AIFF announces Rahul Gupta as Best Referee for 2022-23 season

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Tim Seifert helps Durban Qalandars win thriller against Joburg Buffaloes

Technology

Cyberabad police suggest different logout times for IT firms to avoid gridlock

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher

Sports

Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United

News

‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, ‘Lakadbaggha’ get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards

Sports

BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy

News

Zoe Saldana hopes her ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is a spiritual successor to ‘Sicario’

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Philippines shock New Zealand, Colombia down South Korea (roundup)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US