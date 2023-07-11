scorecardresearch
Zim Afro T10: Harare Hurricanes, Bulawayo Braves to play tournament opener on July 20

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 9 (IANS) Harare Hurricanes and Bulawayo Braves will clash in the first match of the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 on July 20, the organisers confirmed on Sunday while announcing the schedule for the five-team tournament.

The Zim Afro T10 is franchise cricket’s first foray into Zimbabwe and is being organised by Zimbabwe Cricket and T Ten Global Sports. The five privately-owned teams are Harare Hurricanes, Durban Qalandars, Cape Town Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Johannesburg Buffaloes.

As per the organisers, the Act 1 of the Zim Afro T10 will see a glittering opening ceremony in Harare on July 20, after which the Harare Hurricanes and the Bulawayo Braves face off in the first game of the tournament.

After the opening day, the league picks up pace with nine games scheduled over the next three days. The matchdays with three games will see the first contest begin at 3 pm local time, followed by matches at 5 pm and 7 pm local time. In total, there are six days wherein three games will be played, while two games will be played each on July 24 and 27.

On July 28, Qualifier 1 will begin at 3 pm, with the top-ranked team during the league stages taking on the team that finished second, and the winner goes through to the final. This will be followed by an Eliminator, where teams ranked three and four will battle it out for a spot in Qualifier 2.

In Qualifier 2, the team that lost Qualifier 1 will play the winner of the Eliminator, for a berth in the final. The grand final is slated for 5 pm local time on July 29, with the final act of the Zim Afro T10 being the closing ceremony. All the games will be played at the picturesque Harare Sports Club.

“The announcement of the schedule for the Zim Afro T10 has just raised the levels of excitement in the country, and we can’t wait for the first ball to be bowled. This has the makings of a fantastic tournament, and I am sure the Zimbabweans will welcome the high-quality cricket with open arms,” said Zimbabwe Cricket’s Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, in a media release.

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman said, “We have been eagerly waiting for this schedule announcement, as it brings us closer to a landmark moment. The T10 journey continues to gather pace and entertain, and we expect more of the same in Harare with the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10. May the best team win and may the audiences have the time of their lives while they watch some of the best cricketers in action.”

