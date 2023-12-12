Thursday, December 14, 2023
Zimbabwe to tour Sri Lanka for white ball series in January, schedule announced

Zimbabwe's tour of Sri Lanka for white series comprising three ODIs and as many as T20Is in January next year

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Zimbabwe’s tour of Sri Lanka for white series comprising three ODIs and as many as T20Is in January next year with a three-game ODI series starting from January 6 followed by a three-game T20I series between January 14-18.

This will be Zimbabwe’s first bilateral visit to Island nation since 2022. Zimbabwe have shown good form against the Lions in recent years, including a stunning 3-2 ODI series win during their tour of Sri Lanka in 2017.

Sri Lanka will look to pick up the pieces after a disappointing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, during which they failed to qualify for the knockout stage and finished in the second-last place.

The upcoming game time is set to be invaluable for the Sri Lankan team, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. They have a packed schedule, including T20I series against Afghanistan (three games at home) and Bangladesh (three games away) in early 2024.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be hoping to lift themselves after a string of disappointing results. They failed to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after being unable to secure a top-two finish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier. This was followed by a 1-2 series loss to Ireland at home.

ODI series schedule

January 6, 1st ODI, RPICS Colombo

January 8, 2nd ODI, RPICS Colombo

January 11, 3rd ODI, RPICS Colombo

T20I series schedule

January 14, 1st T20I, RPICS Colombo

January 16, 2nd T20I, RPICS Colombo

January 18, 3rd T20I, RPICS Colombo

–IANS

bc/cs

