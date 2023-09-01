scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd with 85.71m throw, Sreeshankar 5th with 7.99m jump

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) India’s Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men’s javelin throw event at the Zurich Diamond League meet on Thursday night behind Jakub Vadlejch (85.86).

The start was not impressive as he threw 80.79m in his first attempt and could not register a mark in his next two attempts. Chopra then threw 85.22m in his fourth attempt.

He produced his best throw of the night with his final attempt, an 85.71m heave that secured him the second spot.

The Indian’s best effort was just 15 centimetres short of Vadlejch’s best throw on the night.

After 4 Diamond League events, Chopra finished at third spot with 23 points.

Meanwhile, India Murali Sreeshankar has also qualified for the Diamond League final after finishing fifth (best attempt: 7.99m) in the men’s long jump.

He accumulated 14 points (6+4+4) from the three Diamond League events he participated.

The Diamond League finals is scheduled for September 16-17 in Eugene (US).

–IANS

cs/sha

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Champions League: Bayern-Man Utd; Napoli-Real Madrid in key Group stage clashes
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US