Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office to host 2K employees

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Software major Adobe on Monday announced the opening of a state-of-the-art office tower in Bengaluru that will host over 2,000 employees.

With over 7,800 employees spread across five campuses in the country, India is Adobe’s largest employee base outside the US, and a major hub for software innovation, and business development.

“Adobe was among the first technology companies to invest in India 25 years ago. Today, our India teams are central to Adobe’s global innovation agenda and cross cloud leadership,” said Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager – Adobe India and SVP – Document Cloud, Adobe.

The India teams are leading the charge on digital learning and print business, fuelling development of products across Document Cloud, furthering the reach of Experience Cloud solutions and reimagining Creative apps ecosystem with AI-led innovation.

“Our Bengaluru office expansion marks the next chapter in Adobe’s incredible journey in India, Modi added.

Earlier last month, Adobe had announced the opening of its new Founders Tower in San Jose, California.

“With the opening of our new office tower, we’re expanding our presence and commitment to India, adding capacity and growing our innovation out of the Bengaluru campus,” said Abdul Jaleel, ?Vice President, Employee Experience, Adobe India.

The new building design embraces a digital-first mindset that represents Adobe’s hybrid workplace philosophy centered around empowering employees to come together for the moments that matter, build connections, foster community, and enable creativity.

On each floor, employees can take advantage of unique spaces like quiet focus rooms, collaborative co-working spaces, modern workstations, vibrant meeting rooms and more, said the company.

–IANS

na/

