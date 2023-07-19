scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

AI-powered sex robots will eliminate need for human partner in bed: Ex-Google exec

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 19 (IANS) An ex-Google executive has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sex robots would seem ‘alive’ and eliminate the need for a human partner in the bedroom.

Mohammad “Mo” Gawdat, the former chief business officer of Google’s clandestine research-and-development arm X, stated that AI will usher in a “redesign of love and relationships” in which people will be unable to distinguish between real-life sexual encounters and those created artificially, reports New York Post.

In the “Impact Theory” podcast hosted by Tom Bilyeu on YouTube, Gawdat told humans will soon be able to simulate sex using virtual reality and augmented reality headsets like Apple’s Vision Pro or a Quest 3.

The headsets integrated with AI-powered bots will deceive people into thinking that the sex robot is real.

“Just think about all of the illusions that we’re now unable to decipher. But if we can convince you that this sex robot is alive, or that sex experience in a virtual reality headset or an augmented reality headset is alive, it’s real, then there you go,” Gawdat told Bilyeu.

He further said that technological advances would enable computer-backed systems to interface with the human brain and give it the impression of interacting with a peer.

“If we think a few years further and think of Neuralink and other ways of connecting directly to your nervous system, and why would you need another being in the first place?” the former Google exec said.

Referencing real-life human relationships, he said: “You know, that’s actually quite messy”.

Moreover, he stated that even the mental and emotional stimuli associated with intimacy can be artificially recreated, the report mentioned. “It’s all signals in your brain that you enjoy companionship, and sexuality, and — if you really want to take the magic out of it — it can be simulated,” Gawdat said.

In response to the raging debate over AI-powered bots being considered “sentient,” he said the issue does not matter if a human brain believes them to be real.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life
Next article
1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka

News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

News

'The Wheel of Time 2' trailer brings in drama, action, romance and emotional weight

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

News

Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut

News

Madonna returns to social media after health scare

News

Saswata Chatterjee plays cop in Bengali streaming series 'Abar Proloy'

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

News

Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat, says 'meditative state is my powerful source of strength'

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Wanted to pitch the ball in right area; allow surface to do rest, says Jemimah on her four-fer

News

Netizens slam Margot Robbie for using native Aussie accent during ‘Barbie’ promotional tour

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to release 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab Police seize 13.7 lakh pharma opioids capsules, tablets

Technology

GST officials search UpGrad offices, edtech unicorn says 'routine survey'

News

Hollywood strikers green light 39 indie projects after confirming they have no links with AMPTP

Sports

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa dispels questions on corruption at Zim Afro T10

News

Shruti Hassan says she has trouble fitting in but is still a proud ‘weirdo’, in new poetic rhyme

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US