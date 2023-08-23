scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Amazon India introduces farm-to-fridge quality assurance system

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Amazon India on Wednesday introduced a shelf monitoring solution — a Machine Learning (ML) powered farm-to-fridge quality assurance system for fresh produce.

With this launch, the tech giant aims to enable its sellers to meet the consumer demands for high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables while shopping on Amazon Fresh.

“The shelf monitoring solution will bolster the capabilities of Amazon Fresh sellers to fulfil the commitment of delivering the finest grocery services in India. With seamless automation, the solutions ensure top-notch quality of fresh produce, enhancing customer satisfaction,” Rajeev Rastogi, Vice President, Machine Learning, Amazon, said in a statement.

Store shelf monitoring solution is powered by state of art computer vision models and Wi-Fi-enabled IoT cameras to detect pre-determined defects in fruits and vegetables using the image of the crate, as an input.

The solution detects the count of visible items of produce and identifies specific visual defects such as cuts, cracks, and pressure damage among others, the company said.

Amazon has developed two types of models — one for detecting each item in the crate and counting the total number of items, and a second to identify the defect classes present in each item.

Both these models are trained using annotated defects in millions of produced images. “Our focus has always been customer backwards and we are providing our Amazon Fresh customers consistent and superior quality of fresh produce across India,” said Harsh Goyal, Director and Head of Everyday Essentials, Amazon India.

Moreover, the tech giant said that the shelf monitoring solution currently supports manual monitoring through a mobile app and automated monitoring using cameras installed on top of produce shelves.

In manual monitoring, operators use the Johari app to submit a produce crate image taken freely from their smartphone. The shelf monitoring solution assesses the image for quality and if acceptable analyses the image to detect defects and uses grading logic to highlight the items that don’t meet the quality criteria and need to be culled.

–IANS

shs/na

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amanda Bynes to stay at mental health facility for 'foreseeable future'
Next article
Taylor Swift concert security guard fired after asking fans to take pics of him
This May Also Interest You
News

Marathi actor Siddharth Chandekar gets his mother married again

News

Shresth Kumar joins the cast of 'Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta'

Health & Lifestyle

New highly-mutated Covid variant has put researchers on high alert

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna need more game time before the World Cup, says Sitanshu Kotak

News

Beyonce has a special dress code for her tour attendees as her b'day wish

News

Taylor Swift concert security guard fired after asking fans to take pics of him

News

Amanda Bynes to stay at mental health facility for 'foreseeable future'

Technology

Crypto firms raise $2.3 bn in VC funding in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020

News

'Hip Hop India' to feature rapper King as celebrity judge

Sports

Haris Rauf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman make big moves in ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings

Technology

Samsung India gets 1.5 lakh pre-orders for new foldables, demand surge in tier 2, 3 cities

Technology

Samsung India gets 1.5 lakh pre-orders for new foldables, demand surge in tier 2, 3 cities

News

It's Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Anurag Kashyap in 'Haddi' trailer

Technology

This Google techie earns Rs 1.2cr a year by working just 1 hr daily: Report 

Technology

Microsoft may release new AI features for Paints, Photos on Windows 11

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows dengue virus turns virulent under higher temperature

News

Fawad Khan's 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' becomes first original Pak series to stream globally

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Akelo Chal Padiyo Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US