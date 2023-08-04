scorecardresearch
Technology

Anant Maheshwari returns to Honeywell as High Growth Region President, CEO

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) US-based consumer technology company Honeywell on Friday announced that former Microsoft India head Anant Maheshwari has been named President and CEO of Honeywell’s High Growth Region portfolio, effective from September 4.

Maheshwari will succeed Ben Driggs, who will take another leadership role in the company. He will be a Corporate Officer of the Company, reporting directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur and will be located in Dubai.

He previously had leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Honeywell from 2004 to 2016, launching new businesses and leading mature business portfolios.

Maheshwari then joined Microsoft, where he served as President and CEO of Microsoft India.

“Maheshwari’s experience over the last two decades proves that he has an ability to deliver impactful results for a diverse set of industries. He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability,” said Kapur.

In his new role, Maheshwari will lead business growth across Honeywell’s geographies in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America.

During his years at Microsoft India, he led the transformation to become the fastest growth geography for the company, setting the company’s benchmarks for new business models.

Maheshwari earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, graduating as an industry scholar in 1998.

