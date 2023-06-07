scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

BetterPlace partners Microsoft to empower frontline workers across Asia

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Frontline workforce management SaaS platform BetterPlace on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Microsoft to transform employee experience for frontline workers across Asia-Pacific (APAC).

With this collaboration, both companies will leverage the power of AI to develop industry-first solutions tailored for the frontline workforce, estimated to be approximately 340 million across Asia-Pacific.

“Our collaboration will immediately impact over 30 million frontline workers across APAC, India, and the GCC, ultimately reducing attrition, increasing compliance, and pioneering groundbreaking solutions for frontline worker productivity,” Pravin Agarwala, Group CEO & Co-founder BetterPlace, said in a statement.

Moreover, the association will integrate the advanced HCM capabilities of BetterPlace with Microsoft’s enterprise Cloud and AI platform, helping enterprises to effectively acquire, employ and upskill their frontline workforce.

The integration of BetterPlace’s advanced analytics platform with Microsoft 365 and the Power BI platform will empower enterprises worldwide with deeper employee insights and improved lifecycle management.

“We’re pleased to collaborate with BetterPlace to reimagine employee experience and empower a very critical segment of the workforce-frontline workers, with the power of AI. Co-innovating with our customers is key to how Microsoft is empowering organisations across Asia-Pacific to do more with less,” Sangeeta Bavi, Executive Director, Digital Natives, Microsoft India, said in a statement.

The collaboration will also include the development of a mobile-first upskilling programme, specifically designed for frontline workers.

To address the unique challenges faced by this segment, BetterPlace and Microsoft will create innovative, accessible, and engaging upskilling content optimised for mobile devices.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'One Piece' manga enters month-long hiatus as writer gets eye surgery
Next article
ChatGPT performs poorly at US' urologists exam
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM dedicates 35th mother and childcare centre

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT performs poorly at US' urologists exam

News

'One Piece' manga enters month-long hiatus as writer gets eye surgery

Technology

Samsung may bring dust resistance feature to Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5

Health & Lifestyle

Daily beetroot juice may boost heart health in angina patients: Study

News

Vijay Varma finds rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest pictures lit

Health & Lifestyle

Mine contractors throw caution to wind, make villagers of rural Bhopal gasp for every breath

Sports

India's MMA fighter Angad to defend Flyweight title against Brazil's Hugo on July 1

News

'Mysore Magic' director Abijeet Achar accomplishes a film on immigrants' joy

News

OTT streaming of Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Custody' locked for June 9

Sports

WTC Final: Jadeja picked ahead of Ashwin as India win toss, elect to bowl first against Australia

Sports

Make woman WFI chief, scrap FIRs against us: Wrestlers to Anurag Thakur

Technology

Rising cataract surgeries driving artificial lens market growth: Report

Sports

Maharashtra Ironmen to kick off Premier Handball League campaign on Thursday

Sports

Stuart Broad returns to top-10 in ICC Test rankings ahead of Ashes

News

Chris Hemsworth admits that 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was 'too silly'

News

Actress Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with hotelier Ashesh L. Sajnani

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature that let users send HD photos on iOS, Android beta

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US