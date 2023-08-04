scorecardresearch
Bill Gates, rumoured girlfriend Paula Hurd spotted at Bezos's another engagement party 

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 4 (IANS) Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have hosted another engagement party on the billionaire’s $500 million super yacht in Italy. 

Among those who attended the star-studded affair were Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his rumoured girlfriend, Paula Hurd, reports Page Six.

Gates, 67, and Hurd, 61, were photographed sitting in the yacht and chatting with other guests.

American entrepreneur Wendi Murdoch, the ex-wife of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, was among the VIP guests at the lavish party, according to the report.

In May, Bezos, 59, and Sanchez, 53, got engaged, and shortly after they arrived in Cannes, south of France, on the superyacht “Koru”.

They started dating in 2018 and reportedly went public with their relationship after the Amazon billionaire divorced his first wife MacKenzie Scott in 2019.

Bezos made a $38 billion divorce settlement with Scott.

He shares four children with her.

Meanwhile, a representative for Gates has said that he is not engaged to his rumoured girlfriend Hurd.

Rumours of engagement recently occurred after Hurd was photographed wearing a piece of jewellery on her ring finger while out with the Microsoft co-founder in the US, according to People magazine.

According to a spokesperson for the Microsoft co-founder, Hurd has had the ring for a long time and it does not represent an engagement.

“Our office can confirm that the ring Hurd was seen wearing has belonged to her for decades,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The relationship became public in February, following Gates’ divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021. Gates and Melinda have three grown children.

Hurd is the widow of late Oracle CEO Mark Hurd and the one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard, who died in 2019.

He was 62.

The couple had two daughters, Kathryn and Kelly, as per the report.

2
Agency News Desk
