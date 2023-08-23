scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Credit reporting agency Experian fined $650K over deceptive email practices

By Agency News Desk

Washington, Aug 23 (IANS) Credit reporting agency Experian has been fined $650,000 by the US regulators for deceptive marketing email practices.

The department of Justice (DoJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that Experian has agreed to a permanent injunction and a $650,000 civil penalty as part of a settlement to resolve alleged violations of the country’s acts.

The case, filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, involved emails Experian sent to consumers who had created free accounts to control third-party access to their credit reports.

The regulators’ complaint alleged that Experian had sent customers with free credit monitoring memberships deceptive marketing emails that lacked both “clear and conspicuous notice” of the ability to opt out and “a mechanism for doing so.”

The emails did not give the recipients notice that they could opt-out of future such emails or provide any opt-out mechanism.

“These emails implied that they contained important information about the recipient’s account, even though they were commercial in nature. The government received many consumer complaints that these emails contained no opt-out mechanism,” the DoJ said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“Consumers have the right to opt-out of email advertising that they do not want,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Brian M Boynton.

“Signing up for a membership doesn’t mean you’re signing up for unwanted email, especially when all you’re trying to do is freeze your credit to protect your identity,” added Director Samuel Levine of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

According to the injunction, Experian is permanently forbidden from sending “transactional or relationship” messages if they fall under the FTC’s definition of commercial advertisements.

–IANS

na/prw

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jennifer Aniston reveals why she prefers to be single
Next article
Calvin Harris blames Las Vegas for taking away his 'creative juices'
This May Also Interest You
News

'Rebel Moon: Part 1' is a sci-fi space opera merging 'Star Wars' with 'Blade Runner'

Technology

Keep fit to avoid heart rhythm disorder and stroke risk

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor takes a break to celebrate birthday in Dubai

Sports

Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

Technology

Look forward to successful Moon landing: Rakesh Sharma, 1st Indian in space

Technology

Bluesky to add 'rate limits' to enhance network stability, security

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani flaunts her airport fashion in yellow kurta

News

Sharman Joshi, Sharib Hashmi roped in for 'Ziddi Sanam’

Sports

'I just heard from him': Henry Olonga confirms Zimbabwe cricket Heath Streak great is 'very much alive'

News

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon to reunite after 19 Years?

Technology

Microsoft introduces Python in Excel

News

Badshah to give a surprise performance for children ailing with cancer

News

‘KBC 15’ : Amitabh Bachchan hopes and prays for the success of Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Special prayers offered across state for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission in K’taka

Sports

South Africa announce equal match fees, professional league for women cricketers

Technology

IBM sells The Weather Company assets to Francisco Partners

Technology

ChatGPT can aid healthcare professionals in decision making: Study

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US