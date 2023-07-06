scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Critical safety equipment core catcher installed at Kudankulam nuclear plant No.5

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) The fifth 1,000 MW nuclear power plant being built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) at Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam reached a major milestone with the installation of the “core catcher”.

According to Russia’s integrated nuclear power global major Rosatom, the first component of the nuclear reactor core melt localisation device (CMLD, core catcher) has been installed.

The core catcher is an essential part of the prevention system ensuring the safety of beyond-design-basis accidents, installed in the design position.

The core catcher installed on supports under the reactor vessel is made as a globe-bottom container that weighs more than 156 metric tons. The total weight of the entire device exceeds 800 metric tons.

Apart from a casing, the main CMLD components include: cartridge units filled with special non-metallic materials, maintenance platform, cantilever truss, and a bottom plate. As part of preparations for the device installation, a significant scope of work was completed, in particular, the second concrete layer and sealing liners were placed in the melt localisation pit, an embedded part was installed in the pit, and the reactor cavity was concreted.

Direct catcher installation work started after a permit from the Indian regulator had been obtained, Rosatom said.

“It brought us an exceptional pleasure when, during expert discussions currently taking place at the construction site, the Indian party invited all participants to come to a large window and to observe the catcher being raised before the installation,” said Mikhail Novikov, Director of Indian Projects, Atomstroyexport JSC.

The core catcher for Unit 5 was delivered to the NPCIL at Kudankulam in January. The core melt localisation device is a Russian invention, part of the passive safety system, it is intended to prevent radioactive substances from entering the environment in case of a severe accident followed by the reactor vessel destruction.

The core catcher is able to contain liquid and solid fragments of the core and structural materials of the reactor for an indefinitely long time, keeping a nuclear power plant safe for the environment and people.

The core catcher installation operation is one of the critical path activities in the schedule, the completion of which makes it possible to construct the reactor cavity further.

India’s atomic power plant operator NPCIL has two 1,000 MW plants (Units 1 and 2) at Kudankulam, while four more (Units 3, 4, 5 and 6) are under construction. All the six units are built with Russian technology and equipment supplied by Rosatom.

Major equipment for building the third and fourth units have reached Kudankulam from Russia and a sizable number of components for the fifth and sixth units are to come.

–IANS

vj/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
This sex toy firm's app uses ChatGPT to tell juicy, erotic stories
Next article
India has highest tariffs on inputs in electronics among competing nations: ICEA
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India has highest tariffs on inputs in electronics among competing nations: ICEA

Technology

This sex toy firm's app uses ChatGPT to tell juicy, erotic stories

Technology

Diabetics must focus on preventing complications: Top diabetologist

News

Saif Ali Khan: 'Vikram Vedha' shows how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view

Technology

Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

Technology

Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk

Technology

Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1

News

Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

News

Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

Technology

Zuckerberg traps Instagram users into signing Threads which they can’t delete

News

Papon reveals 'Bulleya' from 'Sultan' was conceived differently compared to final output

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out redesigned sticker, GIF picker on iOS

News

“Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on my journey”, Heli Daruwala on her upcoming track ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’

Technology

Scientists find how hepatitis C virus avoids immune system

Technology

Sleeping less than 6 hours can cut cognitive benefits of exercise: Lancet

Technology

Industry needs to work closely with govt on new data protection bill: Experts

News

Ace Indian choreographer Remo D'Souza to bring his groove in 'Hip Hop India'

News

'The Magic of Shiri' trailer mixes comedy, drama and adventure

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US