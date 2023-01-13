scorecardresearch
Crypto.com to reduce 20% of workforce amid ongoing economic headwinds

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Crypto lending exchange Crypto.com on Friday announced that the company will reduce its global workforce by approximately 20 per cent amid ongoing economic headwinds and unforeseeable industry events.

This is the second major layoff at Crypto.com, which laid off about 260 employees, or nearly 5 per cent of its workforce, in mid-2022.

“We grew ambitiously at the start of 2022, building on our incredible momentum and aligning with the trajectory of the broader industry. That trajectory changed rapidly with a confluence of negative economic developments,” Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said in a blog post.

The company did not specify which positions were eliminated in the latest round of layoffs, but blamed the failure of FTX, whose misappropriation of customer funds and bankruptcy “significantly damaged trust in the industry”.

Meanwhile, another crypto exchange Coinbase laid off 20 per cent of its workforce, or about 950 people, to reduce its operating expenses amid the economic recession fears.

Coinbase Co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong said that as part of this round of headcount reduction, “we will be shutting down several projects where we have a lower probability of success”.

The crypto company in June last year eliminated 18 per cent of its workforce or nearly 1,100 people.

–IANS

shs/vd

