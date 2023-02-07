scorecardresearch
Dating app Tinder rolls out Incognito Mode, Block Profile features

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Dating app Tinder on Tuesday rolled out several new features, including chat in Incognito Mode, Block Profile, Long Press Reporting and more.

Incognito Mode is a step up from fully hiding your profile. Members can still ‘Like’ and ‘Nope’ in the app, but only those whom they’ve Liked will see them in their recommendations.

The company also unveiled updates to ‘Does This Bother You?’ and ‘Are You Sure?’ features, giving its members especially in the 18-25 age group more control on how they interact with others.

“Every touchpoint in Tinder has been built with safety in mind, and we’ve heard from members that they aren’t always aware of what safety features currently exist, how to use them, or how to approach staying safe when they take a conversation off the app,” said Rory Kozoll, SVP of Product Integrity at Tinder.

“To help close this gap, we continually work with expert partners to promote messages about safety and dating, both on and off the app,” Kozoll added.

Incognito Mode is a premium feature available for Tinder+, Gold and Premium members.

‘Block Profile’ will launch on Android first and will then roll out on iOS during the first quarter of 2023, the company informed.

With ‘Block Profile,’ members have the option to choose who they want to see on Tinder.

Now, when profiles are suggested, before matching, members can block them so they don’t show up again.

“It’s an easy way to avoid seeing a boss or an ex. This new feature comes in addition to Block Contacts and blocking following making a report,” said Tinder.

Long press reporting lets people tap and hold offensive messages, launching the reporting flow directly in the chat experience.

This peak dating season, Tinder is also launching ‘Green Flags’ campaign and ‘Healthy Dating Guide’ in partnership with the non-profit NO MORE to promote healthy and safe dating.

“Research shows that a majority of 18-25 year-olds are concerned about their emotional and physical safety when dating. This is why we want to provide these younger daters with useful and insightful content about how to communicate with others they’ve matched with online,” said Pamela Zaballa, CEO, NO MORE.

–IANS

na/ksk/

