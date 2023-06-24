scorecardresearch
Delhi man gets parcel from banned AliExpress after 4 years

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) A Delhi-based social media influencer recently received a parcel from Alibaba Group-owned online retail service Ali Express, after four years.

“Never lose hope! So, I ordered this from Ali Express (now banned in India) back in 2019 and the parcel was delivered today,” Nitin Agrawal wrote on Twitter.

While some congratulated him, others praised the company for its work.

“The Chinese know how to do business. They refunded the money for each and every order which got stuck in 2020,” wrote one user.

“I too received my parcel after 8 months from AliExpress. Till then AliExpress refunded my amount too,” said another.

AliExpress, known for selling a range of hard-to-find products at cheaper prices, was one of the 47 apps that was banned by the government in June 2020.

–IANS

rvt/vd

