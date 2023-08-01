Former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Microsoft on Tuesday announced that former senior AWS executive Puneet Chandok will be appointed as the Corporate Vice President of Microsoft India and South Asia.

Effective from September 1, he will assume the operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari.

Supported by a strong leadership team, Chandok will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company’s presence in the region.

Ahmed Mazhari, President, Microsoft Asia, said that Chandok has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change.

“As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet’s leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft’s ongoing success in South Asia, and I extend my thanks to Anant Maheshwari for setting us on a growth path,” Mazhari added.

Chandok joins Microsoft from AWS, where he led the company’s India and South Asia business, working closely with enterprises, digital businesses, startups, and SMBs to help them reduce technical debt, bring in agility, and innovate.

“As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before, and I am thrilled to be joining the One Microsoft team to make this mission a reality,” said Chandok.

Maheshwari said that Microsoft India team has created a strong foundation of trust and entrepreneurial business models.

–IANS

na/ksk