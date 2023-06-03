scorecardresearch
Google Pixel Watch's backplate falling off for some users

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 3 (IANS) Some Google Pixel Watch owners have reported that their watch’s backplate is randomly falling out.

Taking to Reddit, several users reported this issue, reports Android Police.

The majority of the users claimed that when they took the Pixel Watch out of the charging puck, the back fell off. This suggests that there is a problem with the glue holding the watch’s back and case together.

For most of the customers, contacting Google support has resulted in the company sending a replacement unit.

“However, in some cases, owners had to escalate the issue as support asked for $300 to file a warranty claim or denied a replacement,” the report said.

In March this year, some Pixel Watch users had reported that their alarms had been going off late because of a bug.

While one user said that their alarm for 7 p.m., set as a reminder to give their son milk, had been going off late for the last few days.

Another said that their alarm had gone off a few minutes before or after the set time.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

