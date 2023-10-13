Google’s AI-powered Search now lets you create images from text

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Google has rolled out the ability to create images with its generative AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE), meaning users will now be able to create images right from a text prompt.

It is a similar feature which Google’s competitor Microsoft offered in Bing Chat using OpenAI’s DALL-E model since March.

Additionally, Google will now allow users to write drafts within SGE and customise the output by changing the length or tone of the writing.

“As we continue to experiment with bringing generative AI capabilities into Search, we’re testing new ways to get more done as you’re searching — like creating an image that can bring an idea to life, or getting help on a written draft when you need a starting point,” Google said in a blogpost on Thursday.

As explained by the company, if users search for something like “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast”, SGE will provide up to four generated images in the results.

By tapping on any of those images they will see how generative AI has expanded their initial query with descriptive details.

The image generation capability is only available in English in the US, to people who opted into the SGE experiment and who are 18 years or older, Google said.

The tech giant also has an upcoming tool called ‘About this image’ that will help people easily assess the context and credibility of images.

The company has built safeguards into the Search experience and blocked the creation of images that run counter to their prohibited use policy for generative AI, including harmful or misleading content.

–IANS

shs/ksk