Google’s Duet AI now available in Gmail, Docs & more

San Francisco, Aug 29 (IANS) Google on Tuesday rolled out its Duet AI assistant across all of its Workspace apps, including Gmail, Drive, Slides, Docs, and more.

According to Aparna Pappu, GM and Vice President, Google Workspace, Duet AI for Google Workspace is now generally available and people can get started with a no-cost trial.

“With over 3 billion users and more than 10 million paying customers who rely on it every day to get things done, Google Workspace is the world’s most popular productivity tool,” she said.

Google will charge $30 per user for access to Duet for large organisations.

“We’re putting Duet AI in Google Meet to help ensure you look and sound your best with studio look, studio lighting, and studio sound,” said Pappu.

Duet AI can capture notes, action items, and video snippets in real time with the new “take notes for me” feature and it will send a summary to attendees after the meeting.

Google Chat now makes that a whole lot easier with a refreshed user interface, new shortcuts, and enhanced search that let you stay on top of conversations.

“You can also chat directly with Duet AI to ask questions about your content, get a summary of documents shared in a space, and catch up on missed conversations,” said the company.

“We’re also making it easier to build larger communities across Chat, with support for up to 500,000 participants,” it added.

The company is partnering with a growing list of trusted technology providers to help users simplify workflows and tap into innovative tools.

–IANS

na/