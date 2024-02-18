HomeWorldTechnology

Govt organises hackathon to curb dark pattern use

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) In a bid to enhance transparency and empower users, the government on Sunday said that it organised the finale of the Dark Patterns Buster Hackathon (DPBH-2023) to curb dark pattern use.

Dark patterns are defined as any deceptive design pattern that utilises user interface or user experience interactions on any platform to mislead or trick users into performing an action they did not originally intend or want to do. These patterns subvert or impair the consumer’s autonomy, decision-making, or choice.

The grand finale of DPBH was organised by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) on February 17 at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) BHU.

Secretary DoCA, Rohit Kumar Singh, stated that the solutions provided by participants will not only assist in detecting dark patterns but will be a major game changer in regulating other online deceptive practices such as fake reviews, online traps, and misleading advertisements, among others.

The hackathon saw participation from across the country, with over 150 colleges joining the initiative. From the competitive pool, over 172 teams were chosen to advance to the Grand Finale or Round 3.

The finale hosted over 500 students, more than 150 subject experts and jury members.

Each team showed real-time working models capable of detecting 13 different forms of illegal dark patterns recognised by the government.

The government said that these projects are designed to improve digital transparency, empower users, and foster a safer online environment, directly contributing to the hackathon’s overarching goal of combating dark patterns.

The declaration of awards and cash prizes will be announced on March 15, on World Consumer Rights Day.

The hackathon was launched on October 26 last year to encourage design and prototype innovative app or software that can detect dark patterns on e-commerce platforms.

–IANS

shs/prw

Previous article
3rd Test: India take out Crawley, Duckett in defence of 557 after Jaiswal, Sarfaraz make merry
Next article
Johnson replaces Stoinis in Australian squad for NZ T20Is
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US