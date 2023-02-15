scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Hyundai, Kia software to prevent vehicle theft targeted by TikTok challenge

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 15 (IANS) Automaker Hyundai and its subsidiary Kia have developed anti-theft software for millions of their vehicles in the US in response to car theft incidents inspired by a viral social media challenge on TikTok, which will provide it free of charge to vehicle owners.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the “Kia Challenge” on TikTok has resulted in hundreds of car thefts across the nation, including 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities, reports The Verge.

In videos, thieves called “the Kia Boyz” taught how to bypass a vehicle’s security system with tools as simple as a USB cable, according to the report.

Hyundai and Kia update the “theft alarm software logic” so that the alarm sound lasts one minute instead of 30 seconds, and the key has to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

Approximately 3.8 million Hyundais and 4.5 million Kias are involved in the software update free of charge.

Moreover, Hyundai will also provide its customers with a window sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection.A

It will distribute the stickers and roll out software updates in stages beginning later this month and continuing for several months.

Further, Kia is also distributing free software updates in stages. The company will begin updating vehicles later this month, with subsequent phases taking place over the next several months.

In September last year, Hyundai and Kia have been sued in the US for a defect in their cars that was exposed in a TikTok challenge, which resulted in vehicle thefts soaring across the country.

A class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Orange County, California, alleging that Kias built between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundai cars built from 2015 to 2021 were “deliberately” built without “engine immobilisers”.

–IANS

shs/shb/

Previous article
Airtel 5G Plus now live in all north-eastern states
Next article
Akashdeep Sabir shares his equation with Anil Kapoor in 'The Night Manager'
This May Also Interest You
News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

Technology

Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

Technology

AI performs poorly in detecting Covid by listening to cough: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids impressed with his ‘damn cool body’ in ‘Pathaan’

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Manav tests Priyanka in 'Immunity Pin' challenge

Technology

Zoho reports 10 times growth in five years, to invest AED 100 mn in UAE

Technology

10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition: Powerhouse for Indian youth with stunning experience

Technology

Discord adds Twitch-like video, screen sharing to Stage channels

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US