scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

IAMAI promoting anti-Indian, pro-Big Tech views: MayMy India CEO

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia, on Monday slammed the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) for parroting and promoting views that are “anti-Indian and pro-foreign Big Tech”.

In a detailed tweet, Verma said that it is sad to see an organisation originally founded by and for Indian companies has been taken over by Big Tech representatives and is now promoting a false narrative.

The IAMAI now has members who are the top Indian heads of Big Tech firms like Google, Microsoft, Meta and others.

The association has also prepared a draft submission on whether India needs a separate law to tame Big Tech’s anti-competitive practices.

“IAMAI views and submissions to the government and media on digital policies, regulations, laws etc are completely wrong and antithetical to what Indians — consumers, industry, government — need,” Verma posted.

“Every country has its own trade bodies that promote their domestic companies in their domestic market and enable them internationally. Sad to see various Indian trade bodies lured by and acting on behalf of the interest of foreign companies,” added Verma, who runs India’s leading advanced digital maps provider MapmyIndia.

When contacted, Verma told IANS that organisations like IAMAI are trying to harm the Indian government’s aim to build a safe and open Internet and safeguard its “digital nagriks’ data from Big Tech firms.

“They are welcomed in India to do business but they should not promote a false narrative about the country’s digital laws and needs,” he noted. MapMyIndia was earlier a member of IAMAI but not anymore.

“Either IAMAI must change immediately to truly reflect the voice and aspirations of India or be given no credence,” Verma added.

The Indian tech sector has made significant contributions to the Indian economy, creating jobs and driving growth in various sectors.

However, the growth of the industry is being hampered by the unfair practices of Big Tech companies like Google, according to the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), the apex body for Indian startups.

“The Indian startups are seeking very basic rights, including the absence of conflict of interest, Big Tech not resorting to self-preferencing, non-bundling of particular services by Big Tech as announced by the CCI in its latest order, thus leading to a fair, transparent and democratic internet ecosystem, to create a level-playing field for Indian startups and to promote fair competition in the digital economy,” an ADIF spokesperson said last month.

The ADIF also said that India has initiated the groundwork to understand the nuances of digital markets and reflect on the need for such a law.

–IANS

na/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets trolled over fashion line; Fans shocked at the price of Tshirts and jackets
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets trolled over fashion line; Fans shocked at the price of Tshirts and jackets

News

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer

Dialogues

The Kerala Story Dialogues: Adah Sharma’s powerful dialogues

Health & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's diabetes drug also helps substantial weight loss

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia reported 1,400 HIV cases last yr: Report

News

Raja Kumari says budding artists should strike balance between music, glam

News

Kangana on same-sex marriage: It is a matter of the heart

Sports

IPL 2023 on digital gets overwhelming response from advertisers

Technology

Real Estate, BFSI hiring in India continued to grow in April: Report

Sports

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar wins gold at Chula Vista athletics meet

Technology

Scientists inch closer to developing antiviral to fight mpox, Covid

News

From Kartik Aaryan to Anil Kapoor: 'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' screening was a starry affair

News

Pune Police clamp down on A R Rahman's concert midway for flouting time limit

News

Aryan Khan's directorial web debut is titled 'Stardom'

News

MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo dies on eve of new series

News

Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao wrap up filming for 'Mr & Mrs Mahi'

Health & Lifestyle

Revamped Avadh gallery to be tech driven

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kartik Aaryan attends his bodyguard's wedding, poses for pictures

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US