scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Instagram to let users add songs to photo carousels

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new tool that will let users add songs to their photo carousels on the platform.

According to Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the tool is already available in a “few countries with more to come.”

Instagram already allows users tag songs to individual photos but now, they will be able to add their favourite songs to the photo carousel as they swipe through the photo collection.

Zuckerberg also said that the Instagram is testing a new way to add music to Notes.

Meanwhile, AI recommendations have driven a more than 24 per cent increase in time spent on Instagram since Meta launched TikTok-rival short-video app Reels.

“Reels also continue to become more social with people resharing Reels more than 2 billion times every day, doubling over the last six months.

Reels are also increasing overall app engagement and we believe that we’re gaining share in short-form video too,” Zuckerberg said during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

The AI is also improving monetisation and Reels monetisation efficiency is up over 30 per cent on Instagram and over 40 per cent on Facebook quarter-over-quarter, he announced.

“We’ve seen Reels time become more incremental to overall engagement on our services as we continue to improve our recommendation system,” Zuckerberg added.

Earlier this month, Instagram added a dedicated destination for trending audio and hashtags, two new metrics to Reels insights and brought gifts on Reels to more countries.

Creators will now be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Harry Potter' actress Bonnie Wright, husband ready to welcome first baby
Next article
Don't have any expectations from PM: Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Boxer Kaur Singh, who fought with legend Muhammad Ali, died at 74

News

John Stamos got Olsen twins fired from 'Full House' at 11 months old due to crying

News

Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Dahaad’ – When one woman rises to seek justice

Technology

LinkedIn now has 100 mn members in India: Satya Nadella

Technology

Swiggy partners apna to create 10K jobs for Instamart this year

Technology

Expert calls for ban on advertisement of unhealthy foods

News

Scarlett Johansson confirms she has no plan to return to Marvel

Technology

Samsung logs worst quarter in 14 years amid memory chip glut

Technology

We'll continue to evaluate what we're seeing in our business: Amazon CEO on layoffs

Sports

IPL 2023: 'We have to be better in our decision-making and execution', says MI bowling coach Shane Bond

Sports

IPL 2023: The way we ended the Power-play set the foundation, says Maxwell on RCB's win over RR

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flashes big smiles at the airport fans wish her ‘all the best’ for Met Gala

Technology

Spotify crosses 515 mn monthly active users, premium subscribers grow 15%

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star with ball as Gujarat pull off miraculous win over Lucknow (Ld)

News

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler bond over their 'weird sense of humour'

Technology

Vitamin D levels may affect body's response to cancer treatment: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Emergency duties performed by allopathy doctors, can't be done by Ayurveda physicians: SC

Technology

Hyundai, SK On to build $4.9 bn EV battery plant in US

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US