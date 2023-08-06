scorecardresearch
iPhone 16 Pro models may feature stacked camera sensor design: Report

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 6 (IANS) Apple will reportedly adopt a stacked rear camera sensor design across its iPhone 16 series next year, following similar moves in this year’s iPhone 15 models.

According to Apple industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, two iPhone 16 Pro models will adopt a stacked CIS (CMOS Image Sensor) design.

The camera’s stacked CIS design lets it capture more light, have a wider dynamic range, and perform better in low-light circumstances.

Apple is already rumoured to adopt a stacked sensor arrangement for the 48MP wide camera on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Sony, which provides high-end sensors, increased production capacity by 100-120 per cent to meet Apple’s demand.

“Following two 2H23 iPhone 15 standard models, two 2H24 iPhone 16 Pro models will also adopt stacked-designed CIS, so Sony’s high-end CIS capacity will continue to be tight in 2024, benefiting Will Semi to continue to obtain more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone brands (design-in & design-win),” Kuo said in a Medium post.

Sony’s limited capacity is expected to benefit competitor Will Semi, which will receive more orders for high-end CIS from Chinese smartphone manufacturers as a result.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to release sometime in the second half of 2024.

As per the rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s 48-megapixel wide-angle camera would have an eight-part hybrid lens with two glass components and six plastic elements, as well as enhancements to the telephoto and ultra-wide camera lenses.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone 15 smartphone series on September 13.

If the tech giant does the unveiling on September 13, pre-orders should begin on September 15, following the official launch a week later on September 22, reports 9To5Mac.

For comparison, pre-orders for iPhone 14 started on September 9 last year, with the official release in stores a week later on September 16.

6
