scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

By Agency News Desk

London, June 20 (IANS) Tech giant Apple is reportedly trying to gain intellectual property (IP) rights over depictions of apples, the fruit, which has left a fruit farmer’s organisation in Switzerland worried.

According to a report in Wired, the Fruit Union, the oldest and largest fruit farmers’ organisation in Switzerland, is concerned that it may have to change its logo because the iPhone maker is attempting to secure IP rights for “a realistic, black-and-white depiction of an apple variety known as the Granny Smith”.

“Their objective here is really to own the rights to an actual apple, which, for us, is something that is really almost universal that should be free for everyone to use,” Fruit Union Suisse director Jimmy Mariethoz was quoted as saying.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s records, Apple has made similar requests to dozens of IP authorities around the world.

Authorities in Japan, Turkey, Israel, and Armenia have already accepted their fate, albeit reluctantly.

“Apple’s quest to own the IP rights of something as generic as a fruit speaks to the dynamics of a flourishing global IP rights industry, which encourages companies to compete obsessively over trademarks they don’t really need,” the report noted.

The tech giant had submitted an application to the Swiss Institute of Intellectual Property (IPI) in 2017, requesting the IP rights for a realistic, black-and-white depiction of an apple variety known as the Granny Smith — the generic green apple.

“The request covered an extensive list of potential uses — “mostly on electronic, digital, and audiovisual consumer goods and hardware,” according to the report.

The Swiss institute partially granted Apple’s request last year, saying that Apple could have rights relating to only some of the goods it wanted. Apple later filed an appeal.

According to the Fruit Union, there is no clarity on what uses of the apple shape Apple will try to protect.

“We’re concerned that any visual representation of an apple — so anything that’s audiovisual or linked to new technologies or to media — could be potentially impacted. That would be a very, very big restriction for us,” Mariethoz was quoted as saying.

Apple did not comment on the report.

–IANS

na/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring
Next article
Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.
This May Also Interest You
Others

Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.

Technology

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

Health & Lifestyle

IMA national president calls for protection of health workers

Sports

Barcelona signs young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is going to give it everything until he hangs up his boots, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

India's eB2B market likely to reach up to $100 bn by 2030: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report

Technology

Google to soon open early access to AI notebook

Sports

Czech Republic, Montenegro advance to FIBA Women's EuroBasket quarterfinals

Sports

Special Olympics World Games: Indian contingent off to strong start across multiple sports

Sports

Israel edge Andorra in Euro 2024 qualifier

Health & Lifestyle

Make yoga part of your life, says Punjab CM Mann

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia heatwave toll touches 68

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out enhanced media picker on Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

One doctor has 83 hospitals registered in his name in UP

News

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome a Baby Girl

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU runs out of HCV drug stock, patients suffer

Health & Lifestyle

Beds, wards reserved for heat stroke patients in UP

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US