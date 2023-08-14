scorecardresearch
Jio announces rollout of 5G-based connectivity using 26 GHz mmWave spectrum

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) on Monday announced the nationwide rollout of the 5G-based connectivity using 26 GHz mmWave spectrum.

The company has completed its minimum roll-out obligations in each of the 22 Licensed Service Areas (LSA), across each of the spectrum bands, ahead of time under the terms of the spectrum allocated to it on August 17, 2022.

On July 19, 2023, RJIL completed the submission of the prescribed details towards completion of Phase one minimum roll-out obligation with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Units and by August 11, 2023, necessary DoT testing was completed in all circles.

“Honouring our commitment to the government, the Department of Telecommunications and the 1.4 billion Indians towards the accelerated roll-out of high-quality 5G services, we are proud to announce that we have taken India to the leadership position globally in the speed of roll-out of 5G services,” Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said.

“Since receiving the 5G spectrum in August last year, our team has been working round the clock to ensure we keep up the pace of 5G roll-out that we had promised to enable pan-India 5G coverage by the end of this year,” he added.

Moreover, Jio had acquired a unique combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave spectrum, which coupled with its deep fibre network and indigenous technology platforms, will enable Jio to provide 5G Everywhere and 5G For All (consumers and enterprises).

The company said that Jio engineers have worked round the clock to ensure the fastest rollout of its True 5G network, making it the fastest 5G rollout of this scale in the world.

This 77th Independence Day, Jio is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with a pan-India rollout of mmWave-based Jio True-5G business connectivity.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
