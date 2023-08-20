scorecardresearch
John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe, passes away at 82

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) Software major Adobe’s co-founder John Warnock has passed away at the age of 82, media reports said on Sunday.

However, the cause of his death was not revealed.

“It is a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry for which he has been an inspiration for decades,” Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen was quoted as saying.

Warnock alongside Charles Geschke, co-founded Adobe in 1982, having previously worked together at Xerox. Their initial creation, Adobe PostScript, was a groundbreaking technology that played a pivotal role in the rise of desktop publishing. He served as CEO until 2000 and continued as Chairman of the board, a role he shared with Geschke, until 2017.

He remained a member of the Board of Directors since then. Warnock’s significant contributions to the tech world earned him several prestigious accolades, including the National Medal of Technology and Innovation from President Barack Obama, the Computer Entrepreneur Award from the IEEE Computer Society, the American Electronics Association Medal of Achievement, and the Marconi Prize for his outstanding contributions to information science and communications.

Tributes poured in on Twitter (now X) after hearing that Warnock is no more. “Adobe co-founder John Warnock has passed away at the age of 82. He was a visionary and pioneer in technology and innovation, helping to revolutionize desktop publishing and unleash creativity for millions of people. His impact and contributions to the industry will be remembered,” a user wrote.

“Photoshop (Adobe) founder, Dr John Warnock has died. Thank you Dr. John for changing the world. Rest in Peace,” another user said.

