scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Microsoft to let users block unwanted autoplay videos in Edge

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 6 (IANS) Microsoft has started testing the new block feature with Edge testers in the Canary channel, which will allow users to fully block web videos from automatically playing in the Edge browser.

“We have heard your requests for strict blocking of media autoplay, and we are excited to share it is now available! Edge Canary now has a new autoplay setting, Block, this allows you to stop all media on a site from automatically playing,” Microsoft said.

Moreover, the company said that this setting is more restrictive than the existing ‘Limit’ option and it blocks automatic playback on all sites regardless of previous usage.

To enable this feature users will need to navigate to edge://settings/content/mediaAutoplay in the address bar and select Block from the drop-down menu to try it.

Alternatively, users can go to Settings > Cookies and Site Permissions > Media Autoplay to enable this feature.

We have started making the feature available to some of our Canary users and will continue to make it available to more customers over the coming weeks, the company said.

In January, Microsoft rolled out a new update to its Edge browser, which brings a small handful of updates and new features, including text prediction.

The update is available for the stable version of Edge, so any user who uses the browser regularly should be able to download it.

–IANS

shs/prw/dpb

Previous article
Bowling duo Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn first Australia men's national contract
Next article
Air pollution can affect your Covid vaccine efficacy: Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Air pollution can affect your Covid vaccine efficacy: Study

Sports

Bowling duo Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn first Australia men's national contract

News

Shah Rukh Khan Gorging On Paan With German Blogger At NMACC Goes Viral

Health & Lifestyle

India: Covid fresh cases cross 5k-mark

Sports

I-League Clubs express anguish over non-telecast of qualifiers

News

Siddharth Anand has been roped in to direct Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan

Sports

'Jos got injured while fielding and was getting stitches', Samson reveals reason behind Ashwin opening with Jaiswal

Sports

Kapil Dev to be in action in home pitch Chandigarh

Technology

ChatGPT falsely accuses innocent law professor for sexually harassing students

Fashion and Lifestyle

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their daughter Devi’s first picture

Health & Lifestyle

Patna reports 17 Covid cases in 24 hrs

Sports

Newcastle, Man Utd both win to strengthen top-four claims in Premier League

Sports

Williamson to require surgery on injured knee, 'unlikely to be fit' for ODI World Cup

Technology

Samsung, AMD sign multi-year pact to boost mobile graphics experience

Sports

Chess: Aleksandra seals top spot after nail-biting end to third leg of FIDE Women's Grand Prix 2022-23

Sports

Benzema hat trick as Real Madrid conquer Camp Nou to qualify for Copa del Rey final

Sports

IPL 2023: Letting go of RCB captaincy played a big role for Virat in relaxing, says AB de Villiers

Sports

BCCI mourns the passing away of Sudhir Naik

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US