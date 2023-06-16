Microsoft to remove some old File Explorer features on Windows 11

San Francisco, June 16 (IANS) Microsoft has stated that some of the old settings under Folder Options in File Explorer will be removed as part of an effort to reduce the number of File Explorer settings on Windows 11.

In its latest Windows 11 Insider Preview build, the company said, “We are removing a handful of old settings under Folder Options in File Explorer as part of an effort to clean up the number of settings for File Explorer. Many of these are legacy settings that have been around for ages and are not being regularly used by people on Windows 11”.

The settings which will no longer appear under Folder Options in File Explorer are — Hide Folder Merge conflict, always show icons, never thumbnails, display file icon on thumbnails, display file type information on Folder tips, hide protected OS files, show drive letters, show popup description for Folder and Desktop items, show encrypted or compressed NTFS files in colour, and use sharing wizard.

Moreover, the tech giant mentioned that it will roll out a new Focus Session widget as part of a Clock app update via the Microsoft Store to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

With this new widget, users will be able to quickly start and stop focus sessions on their devices.

–IANS

shs/shb/