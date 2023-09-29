scorecardresearch
Elon Musk becomes citizen journalist, goes live from US-Mexico border

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has visited the US-Mexico border in order to gain an unbiased insight into the surge in illegal immigration via Eagle Pass

By Agency News Desk
Musk becomes citizen journalist, goes live from US-Mexico border
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has visited the US-Mexico border in order to gain an unbiased insight into the surge in illegal immigration via Eagle Pass. He live-streamed his tour of the region in order to give people an up-close look at the actual conditions and circumstances surrounding the migrant crisis.

“Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on,” Musk posted on X on Thursday.

For several days, thousands of migrants have been wading across the Rio Grande near a railway bridge, unafraid of razor wire coils installed along the river banks by the Texas National Guard.

The founder and CEO of SpaceX has expressed deep concern and involvement in the ongoing border crisis. After Musk’s livestream, he was flooded with comments.

“Love the long form video & Elon doing some real reporting. Amazing. Gives me hope. The news is no longer monopolized by legacy media & reporters trying to ascend the hierarchy,” a user wrote.

“Good Elon! Show the truth to the people!” another user said.

One more user mentioned: “Thanks for caring when clearly no one in the MSM will cover this accurately.”

Musk also encouraged people to do citizen journalism on X.

“Please encourage more citizen journalism! You can do live video easily from your phone. More on-the-ground reporting from regular citizens will change the world,” he said.

6
