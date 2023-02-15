scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Elon Musk has said that he might step down as Twitter CEO by the end of this year, after stabilising the company and making it more financially viable.

After conducting a poll on stepping down as Twitter CEO in December last year, Musk has not offered any indication as to when he is going to appoint a new CEO to run the daily affairs at the micro-blogging platform.

“I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it’s in a financially healthy place in that the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” Musk said via video link at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“I’m guessing probably towards the end of the year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company,” he was quoted as saying in reports.

“I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year,” Musk added.

Musk has said that he does not want to be the CEO of any company, be it Tesla or Twitter.

“I frankly don’t want to be the CEO of any company. At SpaceX, it’s really that I’m responsible for the engineering of the rockets and Tesla for the technology in the car that makes it successful,” he said.

“So, CEO is often viewed as somewhat of a business-focused role, but in reality, my role is much more that of an engineer developing technology and making sure that we develop breakthrough technologies and that we have a team of incredible engineers who can achieve those goals,” Musk elaborated.

He said he does not wish to remain CEO of Twitter forever.

“I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time,” he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Musk had said that he has hired a dog to replace him as the Twitter CEO.

–IANS

na/arm

Previous article
Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce
Next article
SC agrees to examineplea on 'menstrual pain leave' next week
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

G20: Culture Working Group to meet in Khujaraho

Health & Lifestyle

SC agrees to examineplea on 'menstrual pain leave' next week

Technology

Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce

News

Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships: Aisha Ahmed

Technology

Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs

Technology

Don't rush investments into AI, warns 'Father of Internet' Vint Cerf

News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan to treat festival-goers with songs from 'Echoes' at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

Technology

Over 1 mn people sign up for Bing with ChatGPT in 48 hours: Microsoft

News

Director Abhishek Kapoor on a hunt in central India! Know why??

News

Jay Mehta believes in creating strong & entertaining content

News

Anchal Sahu: Fame comes at a price, for me it was letting go of school life

News

Kamya Panjabi to play antagonist in ‘Raazz Mahal’

Fashion & Lifestyle

What is Britney Spears private romantic message for hubby Sam Asghari

News

Poonam Rajput roped in Anurag Kashyap’s short film ‘Chaar Chappalein’

Technology

Tweetbot's creators bring 'Edit Posts' feature to their Mastodon client

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US