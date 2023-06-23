scorecardresearch
Musk-Zuckerberg cage fight 'cancelled', says Tesla CEO's mother

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Dubbed as the fight of the century, the anticipated showdown between Elon Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apparently been cancelled, the Tesla CEO’s mother Maye Musk said on Friday.

Musk earlier tweeted that he would be “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg, to which Meta founder posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption “send me location”.

Controversial online influencer Andrew Tate had offered to train Musk, seeking revenge against Meta for banning him from their platforms.

In a series of tweets, Maye Musk said that it is a “great relief” that “the fight has now been cancelled”.

“Actually, I cancelled the fight. I haven’t told them yet. But I will continue to say the fight is cancelled, just in case,” she further posted.

Lex Fridman, the host of the famous Lex Fridman Podcast, said, “A jiu jitsu match between Zuck and Elon would definitely be a fun plot twist in this simulation. I’m all for it.”

Musk replied: “Let’s go full MMA (mixed martial arts)”.

Maye Musk intervened, saying “don’t encourage this match” and his tech billionaire son was seen with a “crying” emoji.

Her tweets came as a surprise to social media users who were expecting at least a few bouts between the two tech billionaires.

It all started when Musk replied to a tweet about news that Meta will release a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk said.

To this, a user replied, “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the jiu jitsu now.”

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” the Twitter-owner replied.

Earlier this month, Musk had posted, “Zuck my *tongue emoji*.

In March, he mocked Meta for planning to launch a dedicated Twitter-like social media application and called it “copy cat”.

