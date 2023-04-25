scorecardresearch
Nasscom appoints Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari as Chairperson

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) IT industry’s apex trade body Nasscom on Tuesday announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India as its chairperson for 2023-24.

Nasscom also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its Vice Chairperson for the same time frame.

Maheshwari takes on the new role from his previous role as Vice Chairperson succeeding Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Business and Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services.

In addition, Nasscom also announced its new Executive Council for 2023-2025 that will play a strategic role in enabling the tech sector to lead on the global stage through focused initiatives and programmes.

“Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is now demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and also as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation,” said Maheshwari.

“I look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to establish India as the trusted tech partner for the world,” he added.

The newly-appointed leadership along with President Debjani Ghosh will spearhead the industry to carry out its wide array of objectives to achieve the tech industry’s vision of $500 billion by 2030.

“As we are leapfrogging to the next era of digital evolution with emerging technologies and their disruptive potential, I’m delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with Anant and Rajesh to continue establishing India as a global hotspot for tech innovation and talent,” said Ghosh.

–IANS

na/shb/

