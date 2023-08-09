scorecardresearch
Netflix launches new app for playing games on TV

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 9 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix has launched a new application on the Apple App Store that will allow users to play games on their TV.

The new ‘Netflix Game Controller’ app “pairs with your TV and allows you to play games on Netflix using your phone or mobile device”, according to the app’s description.

“Coming soon to Netflix,” it adds.

No information has been released regarding which of Netflix’s games will be brought to the big screen.

In October last year, Netflix VP of gaming Mike Verdu had said that the company was “exploring a cloud gaming offering”, reports TechCrunch.

He also said the company would open a new gaming studio in Southern California, led by Chacko Sonny, the former executive producer on Overwatch at Blizzard Entertainment.

Verdu had also claimed that he didn’t see Netflix as a competitor to PlayStation or Xbox.

In May, Leanne Loombe, VP of external games at Netflix, had talked about the company’s plans for cloud gaming.

“We do believe that cloud gaming will enable us to provide that easy access to games on any screen. Our overall vision is that our members can play games on any Netflix device they have.”

In March, the company was spotted working on an iPhone-based game controller.

In July, the streaming giant had introduced a new personalised tab ‘My Netflix’ for Android and iOS, which is a “one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch”.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Debt collections SaaS platform Credgenics raises $50 mn
