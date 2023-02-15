scorecardresearch
New Nokia smartphone with 6.43-inch display launched in India

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Wednesday announced the launch of the new ‘Nokia X30 5G’ smartphone which features a 6.43-inch 90Hz PureDisplay, in the country.

The new smartphone is available for pre-booking in Cloudy Blue or Ice White colours at a limited period launch price of Rs 48,999 in 8/256 GB memory/storage configuration, the company said in a statement.

It will go on sale exclusively on Amazon and Nokia.com from February 20.

“We are delighted to introduce a flagship smartphone that is eco-friendly to its core. Moreover, Nokia X30 5G is our smallest eco-footprint device to date! We continue to strive for greater sustainability with each device,” said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global.

The phone features a 50 MP PureView camera clubbed with a 13MP Ultra-Wide camera which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to capture content in even higher detail.

The X30 5G comes with a 16MP front selfie camera, and is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor to optimise the potential of 5G.

“It is protected by a big three years of warranty and delivers 3 OS upgrades. Plus, it’s designed for every-day life, with a robust metal frame and a tough display. The phone comes with IP67 dust protection and water immersion up to 1m for 30 minutes,” the company said.

–IANS

aj/dpb

